Bedford Humane Society

Obie is a sweet (1 yr old?) 45 lb. Pointer Mix. He is friendly and loves everyone he meets. He is bright and affectionate. He is very playful and gets along well with other dogs, cats and horses. He is smart and learns very quickly. He is house trained and sleeps in his dog bed at night. Obie has lots of energy and loves to run around outside, but he knows how to be a calm dog inside. For more information, please call the Bedford Humane Society at 540-586-6100, or go to www.bhsva.org/adoptions-home.htm to fill out an adoption application